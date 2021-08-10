Roy Keane holds nothing back in 50th birthday interview with Gary Neville

He revealed his best performances for Ireland, his favourite goal and his favourite Oasis member…

To celebrate Roy Keane’s 50th birthday, Gary Neville took him for a walk in the park and asked him 50 quickfire questions.

Unsurprisingly, Keane didn’t hold back, and answered every single question with little hesitation, and complete honesty.

Roy Keane tells all to Gary Neville

While the entire interview is an enjoyable watch, there are definitely some standout moments.

Keane said that his favourite superhero is The Hulk, because “he’s cool”, while his biggest political inspiration is Nelson Mandela.

With regards to more football-based questions, the Irishman said that he believes he was a better player than Patrick Vieira, even though he did wish he was a bit taller. Keane’s toughest opponent was Zinedine Zidane, while the best player he played with was Paul Scholes at Manchester United.

Roy Keane turns 50.

Keane admitted that Peter Schmeichel was the best goalkeeper he ever played with, but he made sure to get across that he also felt the Dane was “overrated”.

In his opinion, the former Celtic midfielder feels his best ever performances came in an Ireland jersey, though he couldn’t choose between games against Holland, Portugal or Italy.

When asked what his job would have been if he wasn’t a footballer, he said: “I haven’t got a clue, but I think I’d have done alright for myself. I don’t mind working. I could have been anything. I would have put my hand to most things.”

While Keane accepted that he does really like boxing, he said that he had no time for the heavyweight division, and if he had to pick a favourite between Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury, he’d say “neither”.

The most unsurprising part of the interview was when Neville asked him if he was a glass-half-full or half-empty type of person, Keane’s response was that he was, undoubtedly, a half-empty type of person.

You can watch the interview in full here:

