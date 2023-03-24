Roy Keane heaps praise on young Evan Ferguson

About as kind as it gets from Keano.

Roy Keane has discussed Evan Ferguson’s incredible start to life in the Premier League, after an incredible few months for the striker.

Ferguson scored his first Premier League goal for Brighton on New Year’s Eve, and he has gone from strength to strength ever since.

The achievements and accolades just haven’t stopped since then, most recently Ferguson scored on his first start for Ireland, and he is now tipped to start against France in our first Euro 2024 qualifying game on Monday night.

Keane was unsurprisingly asked about Ferguson’s progress during Thursday night’s live show of The Overlap which took place in Dublin’s 3 Arena.

Roy Keane on Evan Ferguson

Evan Ferguson's first Ireland goal 🇮🇪⚽️🔥 Drink it in 💚#COYBIG pic.twitter.com/mr8ubi3cn5 — Kenny's Kids (@KennysKids) March 22, 2023

According to footage captured by Irish Football Fan TV, he said: Playing week in, week out in the Premiership is going to take its toll. But when you turn up for big matches, international matches, when you’re just playing in the Championship, it can be very, very difficult.

“When a young player like that comes along you’ve got to get excited. But you’ve got to give the kid a chance to mature.

“It’s been a great start for him though, I’m delighted for him. He seems like a nice kid.”

While Keane may have softened up somewhat over the past few years, he tends to focus on footballer’s abilities on the pitch, so him referring to Ferguson as a “nice kid” is likely as kinds as it gets from the Corkman.

