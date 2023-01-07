Roy Keane still not convinced by Erik ten Hag

A tough man to please…

Roy Keane has said that he is still not convinced by Erik ten Hag, despite Manchester United’s excellent run of form.

United find themselves in fourth place in the league (knowing they could go third if they win their game in hand), and are still in all three other cup competitions.

They have also won every game since the World Cup, conceding just one goal in the process.

However, Keane is putting this largely down to the fact that they have quite “easy” fixtures, and that he is still “not convinced.”

Roy Keane on Erik ten Hag

Speaking on Friday night, the former club captain said: “They’re on a good run and they’ve beaten teams recently, but they’ve not really played anybody.

“Of course they’ve got City coming up in a few weeks and Arsenal but I’m still not convinced. I still think the problems are there with the centre backs, I’m still not convinced with the goalkeeper [David de Gea]. They’re better than obviously last year, which wouldn’t have been hard.

“Obviously the [Cristiano] Ronaldo situation has been cleared up, I’m sure that will help the situation. I think they’ve had some cushy games since the World Cup, certainly winnable, he’s [Ten Hag] been experimenting, playing [Luke] Shaw at centre-half, but he won’t be playing Shaw at centre- half against Man City or Arsenal, I can tell you that.”

While Keane’s comments about Ten Hag do seem quite harsh, he was immediately vindicated with what he said about De Gea, as the Spaniard made a terrible mistake to let Everton back into the game.

Ian Wright on the other hand weighed in to say that while United may have only been winning “easy” games over the past few weeks, for the past few seasons they were unable to win those routine fixtures.

After Charlton in the Carabao Cup quarter-final on Tuesday, United take on Man City and then Arsenal, in a period that could define their season.

Read More About: Erik ten Hag, roy keane