Roy Keane maintains England have “not yet” been tested at Euro 2020

England topped their group at Euro 2020 thanks to a 1-0 win over the Czech Republic on Tuesday night, but Roy Keane is not yet fully convinced by the quality of the team.

Raheem Sterling scored the only goal of the game, as he did against Croatia, meaning England topped the group unbeaten.

Roy Keane on England at Euro 2020.

Gareth Southgate will no doubt be pleased with how his side dealt with increased media pressure and a relatively tough group. But England will have their work cut out for them when they most likely face Portugal, Germany or France next week in the Round of 16.

Speaking about their tough upcoming last-16 tie, Roy Keane said that we will see what England are really made of when they come up against one of the aforementioned big teams.

On ITV, Keane said: “The big test for the back four – back five with the goalkeeper – next week, is against one of the big guns. They’ve not been tested yet.”

Gary Neville on England’s chances at Euro 2020.

Gary Neville, on the other hand, seemed confident going into what will inevitably be a really tough game for the English.

“We don’t think that when we’re England – we always want more,” Neville said, speaking of Southgate’s pragmatic approach.

“We want the brilliance, we want the 3-0 win. But I feel really confident about this group. I actually trust the manager. I said it before the tournament, that I do think he knows what he is doing with this group.

“He knows their capabilities and he knows how they can win games. A massive game, next week. A giant of a game, but they have a week to prepare for that. I’m looking forward to it.”

Keane was in good form on Tuesday night, especially when talking about the bizarre Billy Gilmour Covid incident that saw Ben Chilwell and Mason Mount miss the game against the Czech Republic.

