Roy Keane on why Denis Irwin used to annoy him

The two were roommates for years at club and country.

Roy Keane has explained why Denis Irwin used to be “annoying” to share a room with when they were players.

Keane and Irwin were teammates for years, both for Manchester United and for Ireland, and they understandably became quite close as a result.

During a chat ahead of the 2022 World Cup for Sky Bet, Keane was discussing how things have changed from back when he used to play at international tournaments.

He said that he used to share a room with Irwin, and that he was annoying to be with at times.

Gary Neville interrupted to say: “Just to give you some context, Dennis Irwin is the nicest, most pleasant, placid bloke you’ll ever meet in your life.”

Keane took Neville’s comments on board, saying: “I didn’t say he wasn’t that. He is all of that. But he was annoying!”

Roy Keane on Denis Irwin

He continued: “I used to room with Dennis Irwin, Dennis was my roommate at Ireland and United. I don’t think players have roomates anymore. Everyone has their own room. Dennis used to annoy me quite a bit…

“He is all of that, but he was annoying. He used to love the golf. He was always watching the golf. There always seemed to be a golf tournament on.

“I’d be like ‘Denis, come on’. There was no iPads and all that. But I’ll forgive him for the golf, he was mad for it. But then again, he was good company.”

Keane’s comments were clearly in jest, as him and Irwin still have a fine relationship to this day.

A couple of years ago, Keane insisted that if Irwin was playing now, he would be seen as “world class” due to his talents and versatility.

He’s not wrong…

