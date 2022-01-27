Roy Keane’s 2018 quotes on Dele Alli come true

He saw it years ago…

Roy Keane will be feeling extremely vindicated after his quotes on Dele Alli from 2018 have resurfaced.

Keane was discussing the Spurs midfielder almost four years ago, after his then-manager Mauricio Pochettino said that he is one of the best young players in the world.

Keane took issue with these comments, and even stressed how worried he was about Dele going forward…

Roy Keane on Dele All in 2018

He said: “It’s a slight exaggeration I think. The kid has still got a lot to do. The potential is there, but there’s plenty he can improve on.

“It happens to a lot of young players. I worry about that kid, what he’s doing off the field.

“I see him doing a lot of commercial stuff, but I always think with these kids – they should focus on what they’re doing on the football pitch.”

Years on, and the player who was once one of the most promising young footballers in the game, can hardly make the Spurs squad.

After a strong start to the season, it seemed as though he was going to get his career back on track, but this came to a screeching halt in recent months.

Spurs now seem extremely willing to let Dele leave the club in January, though they are struggling to find anyone who will pay his wages.

Newcastle were linked with the attacking midfielder, and he could bring some much-needed creativity up north, but no deal has been met yet.

He was discussed by Keane again this Sunday, after he was left out of the squad for Chelsea’s 2-0 win over Spurs.

He said: “I think the kid has lost the eye of the tiger. Sometimes you have to let a kid go, that’s the nature of football. You’ve done your time here and lost your way. Be good to the kid! There’s nothing wrong with letting the kid go.”

Keane suggested he go Newcastle, while colleague Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink said he would be better off going abroad.

