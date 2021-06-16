“Genius” – Roy Keane heaps praise on Cristiano Ronaldo after breaking Euros records

“Genius.”

Roy Keane has heaped praise on his former Manchester United teammate Cristiano Ronaldo. On Tuesday, Ronaldo scored his 105th and 106th international goals against Hungary earlier in the day and Keane praised the Portugal legend when speaking on ITV.

Roy Keane on Cristiano Ronaldo

“Amazing. We discuss all the time, obviously, that the hardest part of football is scoring goals, and he does it for fun,” Keane said on ITV.

“I still love watching him play. I was surprised he scored today because he had such a bad season for Juventus. I think he might have only scored 36 for them, so I thought his confidence might be down.

“But, again, I keep using the same word, ‘amazing’, for the guy. I was fortunate enough to play with him, even if it was for a year or two.

“The guy’s a genius. He is one of the greatest players of all time, and we’re fortunate to be able to watch him. I was lucky enough to play with him.

“The guy’s a machine, he’s a beast. I love watching him, and the way he’s matured. We all know that he’s not getting involved in the build-up play, but getting on the end of things. His goals record, amazing.”

Roy Keane and Cristiano Ronaldo.

While Ronaldo and Keane did play together at United, the Portuguese captain became an entirely different player after Keane left the club. Ronaldo transformed from a talented winger into a powerhouse forward.

Recently, Keane compared English midfielder Jack Grealish to Ronaldo, and when you hear how highly he speaks of the Portuguese legend, you understand the level of praise he was giving to Aston Villa’s talisman.

Keane said: “He’s (Grealish) a pure quality player. Every time I watch him play, he affects the game.

“I’d find it very hard to leave him out of the starting XI. He could be the star man for England, he makes things happen.

“He has courage and always wants the ball in tight areas. Like Cristiano Ronaldo at Portugal, you need players like that in your team. He’s outstanding.”

