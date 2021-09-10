Owen Hargreaves explains why Roy Keane “loved” Cristiano Ronaldo

“To be a Manchester United player you have to fulfil a certain criteria.”

Owen Hargreaves has explained why Roy Keane “loved” Cristiano Ronaldo when the two played at Manchester United together.

Keane has never been quiet about his respect for Ronaldo, with him even going as far as to say that he thinks he’s a better player than Lionel Messi in a recent interview.

While the two only played together for two seasons, it was clear that Ronaldo’s performances on the pitch had a lasting effect on the Irishman.

Owen Hargreaves talks about Ronaldo and Keane

Hargreaves recently discussed what it was that made drew Keane to Ronaldo, and why he still has his respect all these years later.

He told beIN SPORTS: “I didn’t get to play with Roy, so I didn’t get to see them up close. But from what I was told, he loved Cristiano.

“Roy being the player that he was, was demanding. And he had every right. Because to be a Manchester United player you have to fulfil a certain criteria.

“I think Cristiano ticked every box. He had the talent, the hunger and the work ethic. If you put the work in, people see that and respect that.

“It’s only when you don’t put the work in that those guys start to get frustrated. But if you put the work in like Cristiano Ronaldo, then those guys will sing your praises more than anyone.”

"He has the talent, the hunger and the work ethic!" 💪 Owen Hargreaves shares how even Roy Keane respected a young Cristiano Ronaldo at Old Trafford. Watch the return of CR7 exclusively with beIN SPORTS! #beINPL #beINCR7 Watch Now – https://t.co/hkoevnV6B4 pic.twitter.com/kPlDOZCZ2B — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) September 10, 2021

Roy Keane on Cristiano Ronaldo

Keane once wrote that after meeting him, he knew immediately that Ronaldo would be one of the best players in the world.

He said: “What impressed me most was that he’d been given the option of staying in Lisbon for another year, on loan, but he said no; he’d come over to Manchester straightaway. I thought it was a good, brave decision – because he was only seventeen.

“After the first few days, watching him train, my reaction was, ‘This lad is going to be one of the world’s greatest players.’ I didn’t say it publicly, because I’d always be wary of building a player up too early – or knocking him down.”

