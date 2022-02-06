Roy Keane heaps praise on fellow Corkman Caoimhin Kelleher

High praise from the Ireland legend.

Roy Keane has heaped praise on his fellow Corkman Caoimhin Kelleher, after the young Ireland international started against Cardiff in the FA Cup on Sunday.

Kelleher and Liverpool won the game 3-1, though the 23-year-old can consider himself quite lucky to have played the full 90 minutes.

He was almost sent off for a risky challenge well outside of his box, but received a yellow card for the tackle.

Keane described him as “lucky” not to have been red-carded, saying: “He’s not in control, is he. He’s got very, very lucky with the sending off, and it could have been a bad injury.”

Also speaking on ITV, Ian Wright agreed, saying: “I don’t think they got it right, for the foul play he could have got sent off for that.”

Roy Keane on Caoimhin Kelleher

However, Keane’s comments before the game were far more positive, and he said that he could tell Kelleher had a good attitude from the two’s time together at Ireland.

He said: “Apparently when he was younger he started off as an outfield player, possibly a striker. He obviously wasn’t very good because they pushed back.

“He’s obviously done very well for himself. Martin (O’Neil) brought him into the senior squad when we were with Ireland and what you’d say about him is he has a fantastic temperament and that’s what you need to be a good goalkeeper particularly at the big clubs.”

He continued: “He’s done very well, great with his feet, a real maturity about him when he came into the Irish squad when I was there with Martin – a real nice presence about him.

“He wasn’t giddy around the place, his training, his attitude was spot on and it’s good to see him get some minutes for Liverpool.”

Kelleher is expected to play against Chelsea in the Carabao Cup Final at the end of the month.

