Roy Keane has high praise for one Arsenal star in particular

Roy Keane has praised Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka, despite his relatively slow start to the Premier League season.

While Arsenal have won every game so far this season, Saka himself has not been at his very best, as he is still yet to score a goal for Mikel Arteta’s side.

Luckily for Saka, some of his teammates have been able to step up to the plate when it comes to scoring goals, with Gabriel Jesus, Martin Odegaard and Gabriel Martinelli all chipping in when required.

Speaking about Saka, Keane insisted he is not worried about his form, and that there is more to come from the 20-year-old.

Roy Keane on Bukayo Saka

He said: “He has to be able to deal with the big occasions. The big crowds, the big expectations. The big challenge for him over the next few years is can he kick on?

“The big contracts, the money – that’s where his family come into it. Every time I’ve heard him get interviews he comes across really well, after having big challenges with England, and he got a lot of criticism that way.

“He’s squeezed a lot into his short career, but I like everything about him. He can beat players easily, and there’s more to come from with regards to end product, but I really like the look of the kid.”

"I like everything about him" ✅ Roy Keane praises Bukayo Saka and believes there is 'more to come' from the Arsenal forward 🔴 pic.twitter.com/Al1WWo96Ns — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) September 4, 2022

Bukayo Saka

Incredibly, Saka only turns 21 on Monday, though it feels as though he has been playing at the top level for a long time.

Arsenal fans are concerned about his future to an extent though, as he is yet to sign a new contract at the London club.

While he does seem extremely settled at his boyhood club, there is the small issue that he is yet to play in the Champions League.

Perhaps finishing in the top four will be crucial when it comes to his decision.

