Roy Keane tears into Brazil’s dance celebrations

He’s not alone either…

Roy Keane spent his Monday night tearing into Brazil’s dance celebrations, which the entire team engaged in after all four of their goals against South Korea.

Brazil won the game 4-1 in what was one of the most comprehensive victories of the World Cup so far, sending them to the next round in the process.

After each goal, the Brazilians did a little dance to celebrate, even going as far as getting manager Tite involved after Richarlison’s particularly beautiful goal.

Speaking on ITV, Keane made it clear that he found the entire thing disrespectful, comparing it to watching Strictly Come Dancing.

Roy Keane on Brazil’s dance celebrations

He said: “I think that’s really disrespecting the opposition. It’s 4-0! And they’re doing it every single time.

“I don’t mind the first jig, whatever they’re doing. It’s the one after that. And then the manager getting involved with it? I’m not happy with it, I don’t think it’s good at all.

“Look, I’ve never seen so much dancing in my life. It’s like watching Strictly. Brazil have been fantastic but my goodness! I can’t believe what I’m watching.”

Over on RTE, Didi Hamann agreed with the former Ireland captain, and even questioned some of the in-game decisions made by the Brazil manager.

He said: “They did what they had to do in the first-half and then took the foot off the gas, understandably… There’s bigger tests ahead.

“But the dancing in the first half, and then taking the keeper off. It’s an unwritten rule, and it doesn’t go with their lovely tribute to Pele.

“At times I feel like they don’t give the opposition the respect they should, and you don’t see that with any other nation.

“I get the feeling that they think they are invincible. Unless the goalkeeper is injured, you don’t take him off. It’s disrespectful. They think they’re halfway to winning this tournament, but it’s a long way to go. They tried their best to tempt fate there.”

'The dancing in the first half, and then taking the keeper off…' Dietmar Hamann says that Brazil need to sort out their attitude to go all the way 📺 Watch live now on @RTE2 and @RTEplayer: https://t.co/JYf06csIye

📱 Live updates: https://t.co/9QNQp2YG2k#FifaWorldCup #BRAKOR pic.twitter.com/yctpVntJgw — RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) December 5, 2022

Read next: Cristiano Ronaldo at risk of losing Portugal captaincy over behaviour

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Brazil, qatar world cup, roy keane