Former Man United trainer on Roy Keane’s boxing history

He had a surprise answer for the best puncher at Man United though.

Former Manchester United trainer Mick Clegg has shared some interesting stories from his time at the club, including Roy Keane’s boxing history.

Clegg spent a successful 11 years at United, and oversaw the training of some of the greatest footballers of this generation, including Wayne Rooney, Cristiano Ronaldo, Rio Ferdinand and Ryan Giggs.

Now 64 years of age, he can look back on his time at the club and discuss the characters and iconic sporting figures he worked with in close proximity.

He did a lot of boxing work with the team, to the point that even Alex Ferguson would get the gloves in every now and again.

Speaking to The Athletic, Clegg said that he used to wind Ferguson up by telling him Keane was a better boxer.

Roy Keane’s boxing history

He said: “I’d tell him he’d never be as good a boxer as Roy Keane. ‘Come here, and I’ll thump you,’ he’d shout. Or I’d wind him up by asking him about his kilt. The only problem was finding the time to get him in the ring because being the manager of Manchester United was like controlling a monster.”

Speaking about boxing in general, Clegg was impressed with Keane. He said that he was a natural, and the all-around best boxer he worked with at Man United.

“I could tell that Roy had boxed before. You can tell from the way someone stands, the way they move, the way they punch —and he had definitely thrown some punches before.”

He said that defender Wes Brown threw the best punch of all the United lads, while forgotten man Chris Eagles had the fastest hands in the squad.

His being impressed with Keane should come as no surprise, given he did box as a teenager in Cork at a relatively competitive level.

So much so that Anthony Joshua once tipped Keane to be the footballer he feels would transition to boxing most easily.

