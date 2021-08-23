Roy Keane explains why Arsenal should stick with Mikel Arteta following Chelsea defeat

“You have to give the manager longer.”

Roy Keane has called for Mikel Arteta to stay in his position following another Arsenal defeat, insisting the Gunners still have potential.

This comes after Chelsea travelled to Arsenal on Sunday evening and left with a 2-0 victory, thanks to goals from Romelu Lukaku and Reece James.

The defeat leaves Arsenal in the relegation zone after two games, with no goals scored, no points on the board and four goals conceded.

However, Keane has insisted that Arteta should be given more time and that he believes the team still has potential.

“I thought the manager spoke really well there, I thought it was a fair assessment,” Keane said.

“You can almost hear his brain ticking over, he’s trying things… They’re buying potential. I would just give him a bit longer. You have to give the manager longer. We see Ole (at Manchester United) took two or three years before he started making progress.

“It takes a little bit of time. Arsenal have a lot of very good young players, but it’s just potential.”

Keane then addressed the fact that Arsenal have spent more than any other European team so far this summer, but it was all spent on players 23 or under.

“I don’t think Arsenal have the real top senior quality players who will help the young lads. You need senior top players to help the young lads through.

“If you’re a young lad and you’re signing for Arsenal in the last month or two, you’re coming to a dressing room that’s on a downer. You’re coming to a club that’s got no momentum behind them.”

Keane isn’t alone in thinking that Arteta needs more time either. Speaking before Arsenal’s loss to Chelsea, former goalkeeper David Seaman said that he liked what he was seeing from the manager, and from the club as a whole.

“I’m confident in what I’m seeing from Arteta, not just from Arteta but the club, from the board. They’re putting money up,” Seaman said.

“They’re backing him. We’re adding to the squad that needed adding to… 8th is nowhere near good enough, but there comes a time when you think ‘right, we’ve got to start here’.”

