Roy Keane takes dig Arsenal during England coverage

He just can’t resist.

Roy Keane took yet another dig at Arsenal during the coverage of England’s win over Andorra on Sunday.

England ran out comfortable 4-0 winners, thanks to goals from Jesse Lingard, Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka.

Speaking after the game, Keane said that he was happy for Saka, but he did so by taking a jab at his club, with whom the Irishman had a great rivalry with for years.

Saka missed the final penalty in England’s loss to Italy in the Euro 2020 final this summer, and faced racial abuse online as a result.

Roy Keane on Bukayo Saka

Speaking after Saka’s goal, Keane said: “Football is all about dealing with disappointments. He had a tough summer, he’s reacted well and he seems like a good kid.”

But he couldn’t just leave it there… He continued: “It was a nice day for him scoring with a header and I’m sure he’ll enjoy the win because he’s not getting many at club level!”

While Keane’s comments might be seen as somewhat harsh, it is genuinely difficult to argue with the point he’s making.

Arsenal fans may take issue with what he said, but after three Premier League games this season, the London club are without a point, and without a goal. They sit bottom of the table on goal difference.

In recent weeks, Keane has taken many a dig at Arsenal, specifically during the James Maddison transfer saga, and recently with regards to his former nemesis Patrick Vieira.

Bukayo Saka scores for England

Saka scored the final goal in the 4-0 win, on his 20th birthday, which he posted about on Instagram after the game.

He wrote: “Thanks everyone for your messages today and to everyone in the stadium for the special atmosphere.”

