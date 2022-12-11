Roy Keane analyses his match-winner in Qatar

The shoe is on the other foot now…

Roy Keane was taken to ask about his celebrations following his match-winning goal over in Qatar this week.

During what was the first day off of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, the ITV team seemingly took advantage by organising a game involving their panel of pundits and crew.

Keane scored the winning goal past his friend Micah Richards, and celebrated wildly by taking his t-shirt off and jumping over a bin.

During Saturday night’s coverage of England vs France, Keane was asked about the finish and the theatrics afterwards by Gary Neville, who was loving it.

Neville said: “I’ve never seen him celebrate like this. You don’t even catch it sweet, do ya?”

Roy Keane on goal celebration in Qatar

He said: “It’s an important goal… Forget the goal though, I’m feeling it today. My knee has been really sore the past few days, so I have huge regrets about jumping the bin.”

Ian Wright was thoroughly enjoying Keane’s celebrations, but poked fun at them being a bit over the top, as the Corkman did during Brazil’s win over South Korea.

"Huge regrets about jumping the bin!" Roy Keane with arguably the biggest goal at the World Cup so far 😆#ITVFootball pic.twitter.com/KMgUh1OlDy — ITV Football (@itvfootball) December 10, 2022

Keane had no time at all for Brazil’s goal celebrations, despite his own being the one that is catching headlines now.

Speaking after Brazil’s win over South Korea, he compared the theatrics of the Brazilians to Strictly Come Dancing.

“I think that’s really disrespecting the opposition,” said Keane in the ITV studio. “It’s 4-0! And they’re doing it every single time.

“I don’t mind the first jig, whatever they’re doing. It’s the one after that. And then the manager getting involved with it? I’m not happy with it, I don’t think it’s good at all.

“Look, I’ve never seen so much dancing in my life. It’s like watching Strictly. Brazil have been fantastic but my goodness! I can’t believe what I’m watching.”

