Roy Hodgson hits out at Watford fans following Arsenal loss

Roy Hodgson has hit out at Watford fans following his side’s defeat to Arsenal on Sunday afternoon.

Arsenal defeated his Watford side 3-2, in an excellent game, but some of the home fans took issue with a substitute made by Hodgson in the second-half.

The veteran manager took off Imran Louza for Edo Kayembe, which did not go down well with his fans, who booed the decision on the day.

Speaking after the game, Hodgson was asked what he thought about the fact that his own fans booed his decision.

Roy Hodgson’s message to Watford fans

The former England manager pulled no punches, saying: “Fans have got favourites and unfortunately we have taken over a team where the fans have decided long ago who their favourites are and who their favourites aren’t

“Unfortunately, I have got to carry on trying to pick teams to win games and not pick the team that the fans would like to see because I don’t trust their judgment unfortunately.

“My problem is the ones that are not their favourites are the ones who are doing the best job for the team right now.

“I’ll keep believing they (the fans) have the same kind of faith I have in this team.”

Watford’s relegation battle

Hodgson finds himself in 19th place after Sunday’s loss to Arsenal, and with just a few months left in the season, he’ll undeniably find it difficult to keep his side up.

Their next two games are against Wolves and Southampton, and while they’ll definitely go into the occasions as underdogs, if they manage to get a win against either side then their fans may start to dream again.

They will be hoping Spurs do them a favour and defeat Everton in tonight’s Monday Night Football game, while they also need Burnley and Leeds to keep dropping points.

