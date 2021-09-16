Rory Delap sent off following touchline scuffle on Wednesday night

Delap was one of three coaches to be sent off as a “punch was thrown” on Wednesday.

Rory Delap was sent off following a heated touchline scuffle during Stoke City’s game with Barnsley.

It was an end-to-end game that saw both teams have chances to win the match, but it will be remembered more for the feisty behaviour on the side of the pitch.

Rory Delap one of four people to be sent off

Stoke player Tommy Smith had been shown a straight red card in the 85th minute for a lunge on Claudio Gomes, which set the tone for what was to come.

Stoke coaches Dean Holden and Delap, plus Barnsley assistant Joe Laumann, were then red-carded following the touchline brawl in the dying seconds.

Stoke manager Michael O’Neill gave his account of what happened, where he believes a punch was thrown at one of his staff members, which he felt escalated the situation.

He said: “Dean’s gone to get the ball, they were clearly trying to waste time despite having an extra man.

“One of their coaching staff throws a punch, which obviously then leads to the melee that we saw. We never want to see that, to be honest. But all we were doing was trying to retrieve the ball.”

🗣 "One of them throws a punch" Stoke boss Michael O’Neill gives his perspective on the touchline melee which resulted in three coaches being sent off during the draw against Barnsley. pic.twitter.com/gMOKvFyv5Q — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) September 16, 2021

Meanwhile, Barnsley head coach Markus Schopp said he was attacked on the night, and that his coaching staff simply “reacted”.

“The other coach crossed my coaching line and pushed me, this was the start of all this.”

🗣 "I think he attacked me" Barnsley head coach Markus Schopp has his say on the touchline incident which resulted in three coaches being sent off in the 1-1 with Stoke. Full story 👉 https://t.co/h6zvGmO6xw pic.twitter.com/w7s7ykytSe — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) September 16, 2021

The full highlights of the game can be seen here:

Rory Delap coaching at Stoke

The former Irish international and long-throw expert has been coaching at Stoke since 2018, while his son Liam Delap is currently one of the most highly-rated prospects at Manchester City.

Back in 2019, Delap took caretaker charge of Stoke after Nathan Jones was sacked.

