Ronnie Whelan says England should drop Harry Kane

Whelan listed three potential reasons why Kane is not playing to his usual level.

Ronnie Whelan has said that England should drop Harry Kane going into their final group game against the Czech Republic.

Kane is yet to score for England at Euro 2020 and has failed to register a single shot on target for Gareth Southgate’s side.

RTÉ pundit and former Ireland and Liverpool international Ronnie Whelan has said that the Spurs striker, who is wanted by Manchester City, should be dropped for England’s final game of the group stages.

Ronnie Whelan on Harry Kane

“I don’t know which way England are going or which way they want to go,” Wheland said told RTÉ.

“They’re struggling up top with Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane not doing at awful lot. Phil Foden and Mason Mount didn’t play well against Scotland.

Whelan went on to say speculate on what may be affecting Kane’s performances – an injury, uncertainty at club level or the lack of service from his England teammates.

“I think the whole thing is weighing him down. I’d take him out of the team for the next game against the Czechs,” Whelan said.

“I’d put Sterling in as the false number nine and put Grealish and the young lads in. They could use the pace of Sterling to see if they can break teams down.

“Kane is not doing enough so it isn’t going to be a huge thing to leave him out,” the former Liverpool midfielder continued.

“He can be brought on later if needs be. If he is not scoring and not contributing, you have to look somewhere else.”

Kane was the top scorer in the Premier League last season, and he also registered more assists than any other player.

