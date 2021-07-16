Ronan Curtis insists he did ‘nothing wrong’ following off-field accusation

“The police know the truth, they’ve got the cameras on their chest.”

Ronan Curtis has attempted to clear his name following off-field accusations made about the Irish international.

The Portsmouth forward opened up about an incident that saw a man suffer a suspected concussion at the club’s end of season drinks.

Curtis said that what happened was a “stupid incident”, but that he didn’t do anything wrong.

Ronan Curtis lifts lid on off-field accusation

“It does look bad, it does reflect on me, but if you see the footage then you’ll know I didn’t do anything wrong,” he told Portsmouth.co.uk.

“People are going around saying ‘he’s done this, he’s done that,’ but they don’t have a clue what happened. It’s rumours, one person starts it and loads of people jump on it. But I can hold my head high because I know what really happened.

“That night outside Astoria, there was loads of smashed glass on the floor and this man didn’t have any shoes on. He was very drunk, we were all drunk at the end of the day.

“I said to him: ‘Where’s your shoes, mate? You’re going to hurt your feet, your feet are going to be cut to pieces’.

“I was looking out for him, but he took it the wrong way. He must have thought I was mugging him off or making him out to be small or something. He took it badly.

“He came into my face and I just pushed him away. That’s all I did, I moved him out of my way.

“The police know the truth, they’ve got the cameras on their chest and there were cameras by Astoria. It was outside, so there were people also around.”

Ronan Curtis says “the club know the truth”.

Curtis, who has been one of Portsmouth’s star performers since he joined, explained that the fact there was no action taken by authorities or his club suggests that there is no doubt about his innocence.

Curtis continued: “It was a stupid incident, I hold my hands up, it was my fault. Yet the police didn’t take action and Pompey didn’t fine me, which says everything.

“The club know the truth. If a player does anything wrong, they will chuck him out and sack him straight away. I am still here — they know I’m telling the truth and have done nothing wrong.”

Curtis’ Portsmouth side failed to get promotion to the Championship last season, and it’s believed he is a target for a number of Championship clubs this summer.

