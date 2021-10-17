Ronaldo’s response to Man United loss shows Solskjaer’s in real trouble

Is the end near for the United boss?

Manchester United lost 4-2 away to Leicester on Saturday afternoon, and were completely outplayed from start to finish.

The performance was no shock, as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have not looked all that impressive at all this season, aside from a few moments of brilliance here and there.

In the games against Villarreal, West Ham (twice), Aston Villa and Everton, United were really poor, and things were no different against Leicester.

Cristiano Ronaldo response to Leicester loss

After the game, star signing Cristiano Ronaldo seemed to immediately jet towards the tunnel, furious with what had gone on on the pitch, similarly to he did against Everton a couple of weeks ago.

😳 The frustration on the face of Cristiano Ronaldo. Not happy. Straight down the tunnel at full-time. pic.twitter.com/LtZqxKopQZ — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 2, 2021

Solskjaer instructed Ronaldo to instead thank the fans who had made the journey to Leicester, which he sort of did, walking in their direction, before then exiting the pitch in a hurry.

Ronaldo headed straight for the tunnel again at full-time, before Solskjaer pointed to the away end. Ronaldo looks livid again and you can't blame him #mufc — Tyrone Marshall (@TyMarshall_MEN) October 16, 2021

Many who were in attendance at the game said that Ronaldo, who didn’t play particularly well himself, looked “utterly dejected” after the full-time whistle blew.

Throughout the game, Ronaldo had just one shot on target, one shot off target, and one shot that was blocked. He touched the ball 38 times, and lost possession on five occasions.

United’s Ronaldo problem

Many are wondering how Solskjaer can possibly fit in all of the attacking talent at United in one team, but that isn’t the only Ronaldo problem that the Norwegian manager has.

He also has to deal with the fact that Ronaldo expects the best, always, and it is really unlikely that he will settle for any less.

For example, if United fail to make it out of the Champions League group, Ronaldo will surely have no intention of playing Europa League football.

After every loss, Solskjaer will have to put up with his talisman being very open with how disappointed he is, which will only add to the pressure on the manager.

