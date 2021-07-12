A look back on Cristiano Ronaldo during Euro 2016 shows England missed leadership

England needed someone like Cristiano Ronaldo during the penalty shootout, and they didn’t have him.

England lost to Italy on penalties in the final of Euro 2020 on Sunday night, and fingers are being pointed in every direction with regards to who is to blame. But before examining what happened, we’re taking a look back at the most recent European Championship before this, when Cristiano Ronaldo stole the show in a shootout, and not just because he scored.

In a quarter-final game between Portugal and Poland that was to be decided by penalties, Ronaldo could be seen rallying the troops, like any top captain would before such an important shootout.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s leadership at Euro 2016.

But the Portuguese forward showed true leadership skills when Portugal were deciding who should take a penalty.

Ronaldo approached Wolves midfielder Joao Moutinho, who was seemingly unsure whether or not he should take a penalty in such a big game.

Ronaldo, who was playing for Real Madrid at the time, tried to calm his nerves, and said: “Joao! Come take it, come take it. You take it well. If we lose, so be it. Come! Show personality, you’ll take it well.”

Moutinho did go on to take a spot-kick, and he converted it comfortably.

🇵🇹 See Cristiano Ronaldo motivate João Moutinho to take penalty in Portugal shoot-out win 🤩 pic.twitter.com/JbxuLuv8ec — UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) February 4, 2021

While Gary Neville has insisted that England would have planned all of the details of the penalty shootout in advance, it’s hard to imagine Cristiano Ronaldo letting a 19-year-old, who had never taken a penalty at senior level before, take the fifth (and ultimately decisive) penalty.

In fact against Poland, it was the then-32-year old Ricardo Quaresma who took the fifth penalty that sent Portugal into the semi-final. A veteran of the game who had thousands of hours of professional football in his legs.

Jack Grealish, who has taken a number of penalties for Aston Villa, has come out publicly and said that he wanted to take a penalty against Italy, so it’s clear that someone above him made the decision to let young Saka take it instead.

We’re not sure that would have gone down if England had someone like Ronaldo in their camp.

Read More About: Cristiano Ronaldo, England, Euro 2020