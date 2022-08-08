Erik ten Hag addresses Cristiano Ronaldo situation following Brighton defeat

Did he make a difference?

Manchester United suffered a 2-1 defeat to Brighton in their first game of the season on Sunday afternoon. This came after Erik ten Hag made the bold decision to leave Cristiano Ronaldo on the bench.

Ronaldo missed almost the entirety of pre-season as he tried to manufacture a move away from the club, playing only 45 minutes of the campaign.

Even the game he did play was steeped in controversy, as he left the stadium after 45 minutes, not waiting until the end of the match to leave. Ten Hag publicly described this as “unacceptable”.

It seemed like a guarantee that Ronaldo would start the game on the bench, until an Anthony Martial groin injury left United without an established striker in the squad.

However, Ten Hag made a point by starting Eriksen in a false nine position instead of playing Ronaldo from the start.

Speaking after the game, the new manager discussed whether or not he feels like United improved after Ronaldo came on.

He said: “I think from the start there was good spirit in the team, even after the setback. We played in the opponent’s half and created chances.

“But at the end of the day we don’t have a point, and we wanted three points. That is our purpose for every game.”

It now seems likely that Ronaldo will start against Brentford next week, as the team did look a more cohesive unit with him on the pitch.

With Eriksen dropping deeper, United created far more chances, and of course looked more likely to score with Ronaldo playing, as he was in the box more than any of the other forwards.

However, this situation could be complicated if Martial makes a recovery from his groin injury and is fit enough to start the game.

Speaking after the game, Harry Maguire described United’s performance as a “nightmare”. More on that here.

