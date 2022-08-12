Erik ten Hag comments drop hints about Cristiano Ronaldo for Man United vs Brentford

Could he start on Saturday?

Erik ten Hag’s latest comments provide some interesting information with regards to Manchester United’s visit to Brentford on Saturday evening.

Speaking ahead of the game, Ten Hag revealed that Anthony Martial (and Victor Lindelof) both remain injured, and that neither will take part in the away match.

This leaves United in a similar predicament to the one they were in last weekend, where the only fit and available striker is one that essentially went on strike for 90% of pre-season.

And while Cristiano Ronaldo starting against Brentford a week after United suffered a bad loss against Brighton might undermine the manager, they did look more dangerous when he was on the pitch.

As a result, it wouldn’t be at all surprising to see him start on Saturday, especially after Ten Hag’s latest comments.

Cristiano Ronaldo to start for Man United?

Speaking on Friday, the United boss said: “He had a good training week, I thought he played a little bit longer than half an hour [against Brighton], I would say he now has two half a games.

“The starting XI, we will see tomorrow. I, of course, have made my decision but I [will] keep it.”

Brentford manager Thomas Frank on the other hand, said that he is going into the game believing his side can get the job done against a struggling Man United.

“I don’t think there is an ideal time to play Man Utd,” said Frank. “There is no doubt they will be the favourites. They can’t afford to lose to us tomorrow. I have the belief we can win.”

Brentford got off to a decent start to their second season in the Premier League, coming back from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 with Leicester.

While United did the double over them last season, Frank is right to go into the game confident, especially after United’s performance last Saturday.

