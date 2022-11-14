Man United issue statement in response to Cristiano Ronaldo interview

The club has released a statement.

Manchester United have released a statement in response to the Cristiano Ronaldo interview with Piers Morgan that was released on Sunday night.

In the interview, Ronaldo talks in detail about problems he has with the club, including a number of members of staff.

Ronaldo goes as far as naming staff members that he has no respect for, including current manager Erik ten Hag.

Man United have released a very short statement acknowledging that the interview took place, insisting they will wait until it is released in full before issuing a response.

Man United respond to Cristiano Ronaldo interview

The statement reads: “Manchester United notes the media coverage regarding an interview by Cristiano Ronaldo.

“The club will consider its response after the full facts have been established.

“Our focus remains on preparing for the second half of the season and continuing the momentum, belief and togetherness being built among the players, manager, staff, and fans.”

This is perhaps a wise move on behalf of the club, as there is still a full 90-minute interview that is set to be released on Wednesday night.

In the short clips that have been released of the interview, Ronaldo claimed that the club as a whole has failed to evolve since Alex Ferguson left.

“The progress was zero,” he said. “Since Sir Alex left (2013), I saw no evolution in the club. Nothing had changed.”

“I want the best for the club. This is why I come to Manchester United.

“But you have some things inside that don’t help (us) reach the top level as (Manchester) City, Liverpool and even now Arsenal … a club with this dimension should be top of the tree in my opinion and they are not unfortunately.”

He said: “Nothing changes. Not only the jacuzzi, the pool, even the gym. Even some points of technology, the kitchen, the chefs – who I appreciate, lovely people! They stop in time which surprised me a lot.

“I thought I would see different things, technology, infrastructure. Unfortunately, we see many things I’m used to seeing when I’m 21, 22, 23. It surprised me a lot.”

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Cristiano Ronaldo, Manchester United