Cristiano Ronaldo again comes to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s rescue

A big goal from the big game player.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a late winner for Manchester United against Atalanta on Wednesday night, ensuring Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will live to see another day as the club’s manager.

When United went 2-0 down in the first half, it left United bottom of their Champions League group, meaning for the second season in a row, they would be in a position to not advance to the knockout stage of the competition.

However, this win means that United are now still well in with a chance of escaping the group. Similarly to the game at home against Villarreal, the late Ronaldo goal was the most important moment of the game.

Cristiano Ronaldo goal wins it against Atalanta

CRISTIANOOOOO RONALDOOOO!! 🙌 He always has to have his say, and he's come up with another big goal for Man Utd in the Champions League! From 0-2 down to 3-2 up! pic.twitter.com/hF5p1R3d4D — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 20, 2021

Marcus Rashford and Harry Maguire got United back in the game, after Mario Pasalic and Merih Demiral put Atalanta ahead.

The introduction of Paul Pogba and Edinson Cavani off the bench helped United on their way, and showcased just how much talent this team has, even in reserve.

Lifeline… Bruno Fernandes with a sublime outside-of-the-boot assist and Marcus Rashford bags his second in two games on his return for injury 🔴#UCL pic.twitter.com/AsepvbXfy6 — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 20, 2021

Just papering over the cracks?

This result, while a clear sign of how much the United players are willing to fight for Solskjaer, once again shows how frail this team are, and how easily they can be carved open.

It goes without saying that this weekend’s game against Liverpool is absolutely massive for United as a club, but this win means that he will have slightly more breathing space going into the crucial game.

Many on social media thought the writing was on the wall at half time on Wednesday night, but as has been the case a number of times in the past, somehow United got the job done.

With the incredible attacking talent at his disposal, Solskjaer will always have players who will get him out of these tight situations, but it seems more and more people are thinking that he has brought this team as far as he could.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Manchester United, ole gunnar solskjaer