Patrice Evra reveals what he would cook for Cristiano Ronaldo’s dinner

Patrice Evra recently took part in a Q&A for the official Manchester United website, where he was asked about everyone from Alex Ferguson to Ji-Sung Park.

Unsurprisingly, he was also asked about his former teammate and current United saviour Cristiano Ronaldo.

One fan asked what Evra would cook for Ronaldo’s dinner, if he was tasked with doing so.

Responding to the question, he said: “Oh my god, salad, still water, no bread and no butter. And we’d eat it in the gym, definitely.

“It would be a sad, sad meal. A boring one. But he would be happy.”

Evra and Ronaldo were quite close as teammates during their time together at United, and the Frenchman even believes he played a part brining the iconic goalscorer back to the club.

Back in September, Evra shared a screenshot of a WhatsApp conversation he had with Ronaldo, which showed the five-time Ballon d’Or winner saying “I’m gonna play in our club.”

This meal question was probably asked of Evra because of a story he told a few years ago, about why you should never go to Ronaldo’s house for food.

Evra, while doing punditry in 2018, said that one day Ronaldo said: ‘Patrice, come over after training’. I went [and] you know I was really tired.

“At the table there was only salad and plain white chicken so I was like ‘okay…’, and water, not any juice.

“We started eating and I was thinking some big meat would be coming after that but there was nothing. He had just finished and he stood up and he started playing with a ball, doing some skills and he said: ‘Let’s do some two touch’.

“I was like ‘can I just finish eating?’ [Ronaldo replied] ‘No, no let’s play two-touch’.

