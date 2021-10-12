Diogo Dalot describes what it’s like to play with Cristiano Ronaldo

“It’s amazing to have that energy and that mentality…”

Diogo Dalot has described what it’s like to play with Cristiano Ronaldo, his Portugal and Manchester United teammate.

Dalot, who played with Ronaldo at Euro 2020 and now for United this season, has unsurprisingly been impressed with the professionalism of the 36-year-old, who has been excellent at Old Trafford since re-signing for the club.

Diogo Dalot on Cristiano Ronaldo

He said: “My first memory was when he was at United, that’s when I learnt all about him and really liked the way he played.

“I’ve spoken many times about Cristiano – he was a big reference for me growing up and then having the opportunity to meet him in the national team, and now being his team-mate. It’s a very good achievement for me too because when you grow up you want to play with the best and, playing with the best, it’s a very proud moment in my career.”

While away on international duty last week, Dalot set up Ronaldo for his goal against Qatar, in a game where the full-back really showcased his attacking abilities.

While what Ronaldo can do with the ball at his feet is of course extraordinary, Dalot also said that what the Portugal captain does off the pitch is helping everyone at United.

“I think it’s the way he conducts himself and prepares himself for the games,” Diogo said.

“It’s another level. It’s special to combine the way you saw him before and now you can see him behind the scenes as well, and combine everything. It’s amazing to have that energy and that mentality, also, in the dressing room. I think he brings everybody up and that’s so positive for us.”

Dalot looked very bright against Qatar, and will be hoping to be given a run in the team with United, especially given the unreliable nature of Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

