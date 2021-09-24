How Man United can fit Edinson Cavani and Cristiano Ronaldo in the same team

Could the two play together?

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has teased the possibility of Cristiano Ronaldo and Edinson Cavani playing together for Manchester United this week.

Speaking during his press conference ahead of Saturday’s game against Aston Villa, the United boss said that he is excited to see Ronaldo and Cavani link up on the pitch at the same time.

He said: “It’s exciting to see them two together.

“I’m sure that’ll be a good partnership as well, wanting to be on the end of things. We’ve seen some teams dropping deeper against us, not giving us as much space in behind and that’s definitely two boys you’d like to have around the goal when that’s the scenario.

“I can see them two working well together.”

How can Man United fit Edinson Cavani and Cristiano Ronaldo in the same team?

Many United fans will be wondering how both forwards will fit into the same team, given they are both likely to operate some of the same spaces.

Both Ronaldo and Cavani are two players who like to stay in the box for the most part, sniffing out and finishing any chances that they can get their hands on.

However, if both are to play together, it’s probably most likely that it is Ronaldo who is moved out wide.

While neither will be too pleased with being moved further away from the goal, it would definitely seem that Ronaldo is more suited to the wide areas than Cavani is.

The Portuguese forward is definitely still capable of playing left wing, though we would be surprised if Solskjaer is asking him to get up and down the pitch like Marcus Rashford does when he plays on the left.

Because of this, another possibility is that Ronaldo and Cavani both just play up front together as two central strikers.

This would probably mean that United would have to play a diamond in midfield, potentially consisting of Fred, Scott McTominay, Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes all operating centrally.

An old-fashioned 4-4-2 is also on the cards, but that doesn’t suit either Fernandes and Pogba’s strengths, and it’s unlikely Solskjaer will sacrifice solidity in the midfield to accommodate the two strikers.

This also ignores the inclusion of Mason Greenwood, who is going to be really difficult to drop or even move out of position based on what he is doing from the right wing.

All will be revealed on Saturday, which you can read more about here.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Cristiano Ronaldo, Edinson Cavani, Manchester United