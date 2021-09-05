Romelu Lukaku’s latest comments won’t please Manchester United fans

“I was in a deep hole at Man United…”

Romelu Lukaku has lifted the lid on what exactly happened to convince him to join Chelsea from Inter Milan this summer.

The Belgian striker spent two seasons in Italy after leaving Manchester United, and while his time at United was far from a failure, his career seriously propelled once he left the club.

Romelu Lukaku on leaving Manchester United.

While at no point was his attitude ever called into question at United, there were definitely issues surrounding his weight and fitness in general, with many believing he looks an entirely new player since leaving Manchester.

Speaking about his exit from United, he recently said that he was in a “deep hole” at the club, and that Inter got him out of “the shit”.

About joining Chelsea, he said: “I only realised that Chelsea were serious when they made their 3rd offer. First they offered €100m. Then 105m, 105m plus Alonso. Then they offered €110m plus Zappacosta, but Inter said no.

“I didn’t want to go behind Inter’s back. They got me out of the shit. I was in a deep hole at Man United. After training I went to Inzaghi’s office. I didn’t want to ruin the atmosphere because I was no longer with my head in Milan. So I asked him: please find an agreement.”

Lukaku was desperate to sign for Chelsea.

While it’s unclear why the 28-year-old and United just didn’t hit it off the same way he did at Inter, and now seemingly Chelsea, it certainly wasn’t for the lack of trying.

Even in games where Lukaku’s touch seemed a little off, or he was struggling to hit the target, he was always trying to make things happen and give his all for the team.

He got off to the perfect start at Chelsea after rejoining the club, bagging himself a goal in a 2-0 win against Arsenal in his first game.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Manchester United, romelu lukaku