Romelu Lukaku reveals what Didier Drogba told him before signing for Chelsea

“He kept it really simple…”

Romelu Lukaku has revealed what Didier Drogba told him before signing for Chelsea.

Lukaku will be hoping to replicate the greatness that Drogba achieved in a Chelsea jersey over the years, and if he listens to the Ivorian’s words of wisdom, he just might.

The striker, who has started training with the London club, confirmed that he is taking the #9 jersey at Chelsea, and that he is fit and ready to play this weekend against Arsenal.

What Didier Drogba told Romelu Lukaku

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, he revealed what Drogba told him before he decided to head to Chelsea from Inter Milan.

He said: “He kept it really simple. He was really happy about improvements that I made over that last couple of seasons.

“But he is always saying that there is more work to be done. I think that’s the right mindset.

“If you really want to achieve the maximum, as a football player, it’s all about improving week in week out.

“The last two years have been great for myself on club level and international level.

“Now I get the chance to join a team that’s very hungry and very ambitious, and I can’t wait to help them and to add something to their playing style.”

Romelu Lukaku vs Didier Drogba

Somewhat incredibly, Lukaku has already scored more goals in the Premier League than Drogba has, with the Belgian having scored 113 goals for West Brom, Everton and Manchester United.

Drogba left the league with 104 goals, though he definitely is regarded as more of a Premier League legend than Lukaku is.

This could be due to the fact that while in England, he won four Premier League titles, four FA Cups, and the Champions League.

Even more impressively, Drogba scored in four FA Cup finals, and scored the winning penalty against Bayern Munich to win the Champions League for his club.

Lukaku on the other hand, has won none of the above.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Chelsea, didier drogba, romelu lukaku