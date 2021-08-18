First clips of Romelu Lukaku in Chelsea training show exactly what player they’ve got

Lukaku is back.

Romelu Lukaku has made his return to Chelsea, and fans of the club are buzzing to see him out on the pitch for Thomas Tuchel’s side.

However, they’ll have to wait until at least this weekend to see the big man in action properly. For now, the training videos the club are releasing will have to do.

And while you don’t want to ever read too much into training videos, these ones in particular really show what sort of player Chelsea have just signed.

Romelu Lukaku in Chelsea training.

In the video, the Belgian striker can be seen constantly talking to his teammates, and encouraging them to keep working hard.

Since leaving Manchester United, Lukaku has really become a far more vocal player on the pitch, and is now a leader in every team he walks into.

In fact, he recently outlined the differences in his game since he has left United. He said: “I just feel more complete. I’ve tried to master all the facets that a striker needs and I just want to keep improving on the small details all the time.”

Another clip of Lukaku shows him working on what he does best, getting the ball out of his feet and putting it in the back of the net.

The video shows him doing some stepovers and using his prolific left foot to stick the ball away, a sight Chelsea fans will be hoping becomes a regular occurrence.

When will Lukaku make his first start?

Next up for Chelsea is Arsenal away on Sunday, and it’s entirely possible Lukaku will play against Mikel Arteta’s side.

He might not start, but he will almost definitely feature, as it is believed Tuchel wanted to get the deal over the line quickly so he could go right into the Starting XI.

Given how poorly Arsenal were able to deal with Brentford’s Ivan Toney, Lukaku should be licking his lips at the prospect of facing their defence.

We’ve taken a look at where exactly Lukaku might play for Chelsea, which you can read here.

