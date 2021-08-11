Where Romelu Lukaku will play for Chelsea

The big man is back.

Romelu Lukaku has returned to Chelsea after seven years of scoring goals all across Europe for a number of teams.

It’s a massive move and should strike fear into all of Chelsea’s title rivals, but it’s not exactly clear where the Belgian striker will play for Thomas Tuchel’s side.

Lukaku is used to playing in a whole host of different systems, and he’s a real team player. He’ll be willing to do a shift wherever he is asked.

How Lukaku will play at Chelsea

But based on the player he is right now, and what Tuchel has done so far, we’ve taken a look at the two most likely scenarios for Lukaku this season.

The most likely option is that he becomes Chelsa’s out and out striker. The #9 whose main objective is to get on the end of chances and to stick the ball in the back of the net.

Timo Werner would play out wide on the left, while Christian Pulisic or Hakim Ziyech could play on the right hand side. This would leave Kai Havertz or Mason Mount in the attacking midfield role, or one of them could be shipped out wide if other wingers aren’t performing.

This would make Chelsea a really direct team, who would break teams down using brute force. Endless waves of attacks, which Lukaku would be spearheading. Balls in behind the defence could be chased down by an energetic, pacey front three.

Playing someone like Ziyech out wide was clearly not a preference last season, but if the plan is to play Lukaku centrally, having a crosser like him on the pitch seems like a no-brainer.

Lukaku out wide?

Another option Tuchel might go for would be to play Lukaku as a right winger, but one with no defensive responsibilities.

It worked for him in some big games at United (and with Belgium at the 2018 World Cup), but the drawback was that Jose Mourinho would often ask him to also put in a shift defensively as well.

At Chelsea, their defence is more than solid enough to allow Lukaku to stay further up the pitch. Ngolo Kante’s presence is basically that of two midfielders, so the front three should just have to worry about putting the ball in the back of the net.

Again, Timo Werner could be given one last chance to prove himself on the left wing, while Kai Havertz could play in the false nine position. His clever movement could lead to central defenders being dragged out of position, letting Lukaku and Werner run in behind.

While Werner didn’t hit the ground running last season, that front three could be absolutely perfect and ensure Chelsea are in a real title race this season.

