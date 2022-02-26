Roman Abramovich hands over “stewardship” of Chelsea

Major news from the world of Premier League football.

Roman Abramovich has handed over the “stewardship” of Chelsea Football Club, amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Much has been made over the relationship between the Vladimir Putin and the Chelsea owner, with Labour MP Chris Bryan linking Abramovich with “corrupt activity and practices”.

Speaking during the week, Bryan said: “Abramovich should no longer be able to own a football club in this country? Surely we should be looking at seizing some of his assets, including his £150m home, and making sure that other people who have had tier 1 visas like this are not engaged in malign activity in the UK?”

Abramovich and Chelsea released a statement on Saturday evening, where he confirmed he was handing over the “stewardship and care” of the club to the trustees of Chelsea’s charitable Foundation.

It reads: “During my nearly 20-year ownership of Chelsea FC, I have always viewed my role as a custodian of the Club, whose job it is ensuring that we are as successful as we can be today, as well as build for the future, while also playing a positive role in our communities.

“I have always taken decisions with the Club’s best interest at heart. I remain committed to these values. That is why I am today giving trustees of Chelsea’s charitable Foundation the stewardship and care of Chelsea FC.

“I believe that currently they are in the best position to look after the interests of the Club, players, staff, and fans.”

The exact implications to this regarding Chelsea’s finances going forward remains to be seen.

Abramovich is reported to be a friend an ally of Putin’s, though his daughter recently took to Instagram to state that she does not agree with what is currently happening in Ukraine.

