Rodri hits out at “rubbish” Scotland after 2-0 loss

“The way they play is rubbish…”

Manchester City midfielder Rodri has tore into the way that Scotland set up against Spain on Tuesday night.

Scotland won the game 2-0 at Hampden Park, and while the away side definitely had more chances, it was clear that Steve Clarke’s side managed to disrupt the Spanish brilliantly.

By the end of the game, Spain were clearly rattled and were giving away silly free-kicks and fouls purely out of frustration.

Two goals from Scott McTominay separated the two sides, and while Spain did go close on a few occasions, Scotland will know that they got exactly what they deserved from the game.

𝐌𝐂𝐓𝐎𝐌𝐈𝐍𝐀𝐘 𝐀𝐆𝐀𝐈𝐍!!! 🔥 He just can't stop scoring! 4 goals in two games for the midfielder! It's 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 2-0 🇪🇸! pic.twitter.com/FFj22VCika — Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) March 28, 2023

Rodri on Scotland’s win over Spain

Rodri said: “We did many good things to win. We conceded easy goals – this is football, if you concede easy goals you are penalised.

“It’s the way they play, but for me it’s rubbish, always wasting time, provoking you, always they fall. For me, this is not football. The referee has to take on this, but he says nothing.

“We will learn for the next time. We want to go for duels, for battles – we always fight, but this is not about fighting. It’s about wasting time – four, five players on the floor, but this depends on the referee, not on us.

“Today we did many good things, but what’s important is the goal, and we didn’t score.”

Meanwhile, the new Spanish manager Luis de la Fuente mentioned how the grass was too long at Hampden Park.

Realistically, Spain were asking for trouble before a ball was even kicked, as they made eight changes from their 3-0 win over Norway just a few days earlier.

They seemingly took Scotland lightly, and they were punished as a result.

Read next: Report highlights further evidence of Mason Greenwood’s bad behaviour at Man United

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Rodri