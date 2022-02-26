Football world fumes over Rodri handball incident

A harsh decision?

Everton were denied a late penalty in the dying minutes of Saturday evening’s game against Manchester City, after Rodri appeared to handle the ball.

With no Everton players around him, Rodri appeared to control the ball with an outstretched arm, just minutes after Phil Foden opened the scoring for City.

The Everton fans and players were adamant it was a handball, but after a relatively short VAR check, no penalty was given.

City went on to see out the game 1-0 winners, despite quite a lively performance from Frank Lampard’s side.

Rodri handball incident

The majority of the conversation after the game was about the Rodri incident, and whether or not a penalty should have been given.

Gary Neville said that he thought it was a penalty, as did Gary Lineker, both of whom seemed quite confident that VAR had got it wrong.

Woah, that’s a penalty surely? — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) February 26, 2022

Former Ireland international Jon Walters thought it should have been given too, as he tweeted: “That is handball all day long. Shocking decision from whoever is at VAR.”

His former Ireland teammate David Meyler took a screenshot of the incident and asked: “Does anyone actually think it’s not a penalty?”

Does anyone actually think it’s not a penalty?! pic.twitter.com/7GYIjIUuVu — DavidMeyler (@DavidMeyler) February 26, 2022

Daniel Gabbidon called the decision a joke, while Pep Guardiola will definitely feel extremely lucky that his side got away with all three points.

VAR will likely have made the decision based on where the ball hit Rodri’s arm, despite seemingly the entire footballing world believing that he should have been punished for the incident.

Do you think a penalty should have been awarded? 💭 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) February 26, 2022

Ashley Cole, who is on Everton’s coaching staff, furiously questioned why the referee Paul Tierney did not even check the monitor.

Cole was booked for his efforts as a result, while manager Frank Lampard applauded the fans.

Speaking after the game, Lampard said: “I’ve got a three year old daughter at home that can tell you that’s a penalty.

“I’m not being funny, that is the easiest decision to look at to give a penalty. It is clear, clear.”

everton, Manchester City