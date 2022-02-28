Everton make formal complaint over Rodri handball incident

Frank Lampard is demanding an apology.

Everton have made a formal complaint over the Rodri handball incident from their defeat to Manchester City on Saturday evening.

In the dying moments of Saturday’s game, with no Everton players around him, Rodri appeared to control the ball with an outstretched arm, just minutes after Phil Foden opened the scoring for Pep Guardiola’s side.

The Everton fans and players were adamant it was a handball, but after a relatively short VAR check, no penalty was given.

Referee Paul Tierney made the decision not to give the penalty, and what was perhaps most controversial about it was that he did so without going to the monitor to have a look.

As a result, the footballing world came together to fume over what seemed like a blatant refereeing error, with Frank Lampard insisting his “three year-old daughter” knew it was a penalty.

So it may come as no real surprise that Everton have made the official complaint, with chief executive officer Denise Barrett-Baxendale at the centre of it.

The Athletic has reported that Barret-Baxendale has expressed grave concerns at the quality of officiating in Everton matches recently – not just on Saturday.

She and Everton are demanding an apology be given to manager Lampard and his players about Saturday’s VAR decision.

"It should've been a penalty." ✅ Dermot Gallagher says the referee should've been sent to the monitor when Rodri was deemed to commit a handball against Everton #RefWatch pic.twitter.com/Tqzlx9hAoT — Football Daily (@footballdaily) February 28, 2022

Everton in relegation fight

Were the penalty awarded and Everton converted it, they would have been extremely likely to hold out as there was only a few minutes left in the match.

This would have been a massive point in the relegation battle, given Lampard’s side are only one point above the danger zone.

Burnley are only one point behind Everton, and given they have a superior goal difference, Lampard and his side will definitely be fearing the worst about what the rest of the season has in store.

