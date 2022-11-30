Roberto Martinez hits out at “fake news” in Belgium camp

Trouble in the camp.

Roberto Martinez has hit out at the “fake news” coming from the Belgium camp throughout the World Cup so far.

Belgium have had an interesting start to the tournament, as they find themselves with three points from two games.

They were completely played off the pitch by Canada in their opening game, but they managed to win the game 1-0, while they suffered a shocking 2-0 defeat to Morroco in their second group stage game.

This leaves them in an awkward position going into their final group game against a strong Croatia side, with both sides likely needing a result to qualify.

On top of that, there have been a number of stories of unrest coming out of the Belgian camp, which Martinez has addressed in his recent press-conference.

Roberto Martinez on Belgium controversy

He said: “You’ve got some outlets in Belgium who are quite happy to jump on fake news, which is quite astonishing

“It has made the group more aware that the less they listen to the noise from the outside, the better.

“A World Cup is the biggest sporting event in the world and there are many World Cups getting played.

“You can see that maybe a country like France did a good job with a story that became the main talking point of the outlets in Belgium.

“It shows that maybe there is more desire to find negative news around this team than get the nation together, support this team, enjoy the talent of the best generation that we’ve ever had in Belgian football.”

Roberto Martinez says media reports of unrest within his Belgium squad are ‘fake news’ 🇧🇪pic.twitter.com/mI66afKjPo — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) November 30, 2022

It’s unclear what Martinez is referring to as “fake news”, as a number of the stories emerging the Belgian camp are coming directly from the players themselves.

Kevin De Bruyne, Eden Hazard, Thibaut Courtois and Jan Vertonghen have all come out with some comments that you wouldn’t exactly expect from players at a World Cup. More on that here.

