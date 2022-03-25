Roberto Mancini gives emotional interview following Italy loss to Macedonia

The Euro 2020 champions will not be at the World Cup.

Roberto Mancini has given an emotional interview following Italy’s shocking loss to Macedonia on Thursday night.

Italy lost thanks to an injury-time winner from Aleksandar Trajkovski, meaning the reigning European champions will not be present at this year’s World Cup in Qatar.

Mancini’s team were without a doubt the best team at the Euros last summer, and Thursday night’s loss will come as a great shock to football fans around the world.

The defeat means that Italy haven’t played a knockout game at a World Cup finals since winning the competition in 2006. And they won’t play one before 2026, at the soonest.

Speaking after the game, an emotional Mancini took full responsibility for the loss, insisting that Italian squad has a “great future”.

WOULD YOU BELIEVE IT!!! 🤯 North Macedonia have scored in added-time 😱 Italy are on the brink of not reaching the World Cup 😳 pic.twitter.com/ty5GzandXP — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) March 24, 2022

Roberto Mancini on Italy defeat

He said: “It’s hard to say something right now, I don’t know what to say.

“Last summer was the most beautiful joy, now comes the greatest disappointment. It is not easy to think of other things, I am very sorry for the boys: I love them much more tonight than in July.

“I am the coach, I am the first responsible, the boys are not. They have a great future, they are strong players for the future of the national team. We did not deserve this defeat.”

Following the defeat, a return to club football could be on the cards for Mancini, with reports suggesting he will be sacked following the failure to qualify for the World Cup.

Another incredible stat that emerged following Thursday night’s loss is that this defeat was only Italy’s second defeat in 42 matches.

Macedonia will now have to take on Portugal to determine if they qualify for the World Cup, and after what they achieved on Thursday, they will believe that they can beat them.

