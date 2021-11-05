Roberto Firmino suffers serious injury, Jurgen Klopp confirms

A blow for Liverpool fans.

Roberto Firmino has suffered a “serious injury”, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has confirmed.

Firmino suffered the injury during Liverpool’s 2-1 victory over Atletico Madrid on Wednesday night.

Klopp confirmed that it’s a “serious” hamstring injury, and that Firmino will be out until at least after the upcoming international break.

Jurgen Klopp on Roberto Firmino injury

Speaking ahead of Liverpool’s game against West Ham this Sunday, Klopp said: “Bobby is not good news with a serious hamstring injury, really unfortunate. We don’t know exactly how long he will be out but it will be not now after the international break directly. We have to work on that.”

This is a blow for Liverpool’s title chances, but it does mean that Diogo Jota will be given a run of games in the front three to make that position his own.

It could also be a chance for Divock Origi or Takumi Minamino to get some Premier League minutes, as their gametime has been limited to the Carabao Cup for the most part this season.

Both of these players scored in Liverpool’s recent Carabao Cup win over Preston North End.

Good news for Liverpool fans

However, despite this setback, Klopp did have some positive injury news for Liverpool fans, with Fabinho and Thiago Alcantara both back in the squad for the West Ham game.

On top of that, young midfielder Harvey Elliot’s development is said to be going better than was initially planned, after the 18-year-old suffered a shocking injury against Leeds back in September.

“Whichever person you speak to from the rehab department, you hear that he is so determined, he is really very positive all the time with us here.

“It is nice to see him smiling the whole day and working hard. He will be back, but how soon I don’t know.”

