Robbie Savage takes dig at Boris Johnson during Euro 2020 punditry

No punches pulled from Savage here…

Robbie Savage took a dig at UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson while doing punditry for BBC during their Euro 2020 coverage.

It came after Johnson wished England and Scotland luck in the Euros but failed to mention Wales, which Savage (and countless other Welsh people) clearly took issue with.

Speaking at half-time during the Italy vs Turkey tournament opener, Savage pointed out that back at Euro 2016, it was Wales who outperformed England massively, getting to the semi-final.

Robbie Savage hits out at Boris Johnson

He said: “What will be a successful tournament for Wales – get through the group stage?

“Yes I think so, if they can. You know, if Boris Johnson’s watching tomorrow, Wales are in the tournament. If we can get through to the last 16, that will be good.

“Little old Wales again. I think Boris should realise that England got knocked out against Iceland in the last Euros, and Wales got to the semi-final. But hey.”

In a column for The Mirror, Savage doubled down on his comments, saying that Johnson’s gaffe will result in there being “even more fire in the dragon’s belly”.

Savage wrote: “The word you were looking for, Prime Minister, is Wales. Little old Wales – you know, the country who reached the semi-finals of the last Euros in 2016, when England got knocked out by Iceland and Scotland weren’t even there.

“Does that ring any bells?

“As Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, he should not make the Welsh feel like second-class citizens or forget them like a wedding anniversary.”

Wales’ campaign kicks off on Saturday afternoon at 2pm with a game against Switzerland in Group A. Italy established themselves as the favourites to qualify from the group on Friday night with a very convincing victory over Turkey.

