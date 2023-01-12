Robbie Keane tipped for managerial role by former strike partner

This would be a fun gig for the legendary Irish goalscorer.

Robbie Keane has been tipped for a managerial role by his former Ireland strike partner Clinton Morrison.

Keane was recently linked with the Portsmouth job, with the League One side reportedly trying to bring the Irish striker into the vacant position.

This comes after Portsmouth sacked their manager Danny Cowley last week after the club slumped to 12th position in League One.

Chris Wilder is the current favourite for the job, with Keane in second place, though many are speculating that League One would be too big a drop-off for a manager as experienced as Wilder.

For Keane on the other hand, it could be a great move for a manager looking to start his career.

Morrison made the point that Portsmouth are struggling to score goals, and that there would be no better man than Keane to help show the players what to do.

Clinton Morrison on Robbie Keane

He said: “I know he wants to be a manager so why not take him on because he’ll bring a lot.

“He’s got loads of energy, he’s enthusiastic about the game, knows the game inside out and he’s a character. Man-management is big and he’s good at that.

“As soon as he walks in that dressing room, for what he’s done in his career, he’ll earn loads of respect. It’s a great opportunity.

“Portsmouth is a massive football club and they would be crazy not to get Robbie Keane there.”

If Keane were to get the job, he would be tasked with trying to bring the club back to the Championship, and if he were to do so, it would be seen as a massive success.

One thing is for sure, and that is that he could give their strikers a lesson in how to stick the ball in the back of the net.

