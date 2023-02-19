Robbie Keane names Man United player who “has played his way” into cup final team

High praise from the Irishman.

Robbie Keane was full of praise for Jadon Sancho after Manchester United’s comprehensive win over Leicester City on Sunday afternoon.

Sancho came off the bench at half-time on Sunday, replacing Alejandro Garnacho, and he made a real impact on the game.

Sancho played in the No. 10 position, pushing Marcus Rashford out wide and Wout Weghorst up front.

It was a very smart move from Erik ten Hag, as Sancho got on the scoresheet, Rashford got one from playing on the left, and Weghorst really should have at least one goal.

Speaking after the game, Keane said that Sancho’s performance was so good that he should now start in the Carabao Cup final against Newcastle next week.

Robbie Keane on Jadon Sancho

He said: “It was very good from the manager bringing Sancho on. He played great… I think it was Sancho that changed the game. It helped.

“He brought a different dynamic to the game. He looks back to himself, he looks sharp. He played his way into the team for the final for next week with that.”

WHAT A GOAL 👏 Super sub Sancho ✨✨ pic.twitter.com/p03tAyoYt3 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) February 19, 2023

As Sancho came off the pitch, his teammate Lisandro Martinez gestured to the Man United fans that the English winger was deserving of their support and encouragement.

With performances off the bench like that, Ten Hag will likely receive even more praise for the bold move he took during the season by taking him out of the firing line.

Man United are now five points off the top of the league, sitting comfortably in third place, 10 points ahead of Spurs who are in fifth.

With Ten Hag’s side still in all four competitions, this season has the making to be a really good one for Manchester United.

Read next: Unai Emery publicly calls out Emi Martinez’ last-minute antics

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Manchester United, robbie keane