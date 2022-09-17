Robbie Keane makes bold Caoimhin Kelleher claim

High hopes.

Robbie Keane has made a bold claim about Liverpool and Ireland’s second-choice goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher.

Keane was recently asked about Kelleher, and how far he feels he could go in the game, after an excellent season last year.

Ireland’s record goalscorer that he feels Kelleher should be a first-choice goalkeeper, and even believes that he could be Liverpool’s No. 1 one day.

He said: “He’s certainly a goalkeeper that should be a No.1 but when you’ve got a world-class keeper in front of you like Alisson, he’ll just have to bide his time

“I’m definitely very impressed with him. We’ve been very lucky in the Irish team that we have really good goalkeepers. [It’s] just the way he plays – how comfortable, how calm he is in possession of the ball, he has a real presence about him.

“As I said before, if he didn’t have someone like Alisson in front of him, you’d imagine he possibly could be No. 1.”

Kelleher was left with a difficult choice going into this season, and he seemed to imply that he would have been willing to leave Liverpool to become a first-choice goalkeeper somewhere.

Unfortunately, he picked up a bad injury that resulted in him missing all of pre-season, and he hasn’t played a match since Ireland’s Nations League campaign at the beginning of the summer.

If Kelleher does make a move away from Liverpool, he will likely have a whole host of clubs after him, after some really good performances last season in some high-profile matches.

Until then, he has to accept the fact that arguably the best goalkeeper in the world is ahead of him in the pecking order.

