Robbie Brady making strong case to return to Ireland plans

He deserves to be back playing for his country.

Back in 2016, it seemed as though a 24-year-old Robbie Brady was going to be Ireland’s main creative talent for the next five or six years.

Instead, his time in an Ireland jersey has been underwhelming since, while he has also disappointed at club level, for a multitude of reasons.

He has struggled with injuries and fallen out of favour with managers, so much so that it’s easy to forget that he is only 30 years of age.

Since Stephen Kenny took over as Ireland boss, Brady has been in and out of the Ireland team, failing to make either of the last two squads.

However, based on how things are going at Preston, Kenny will struggle to leave him out of the next one.

Brady seems to have a new lease of life at the Championship club, where he has been one of the best performers in the league so far this season.

He received his second man-of-the-match award on Tuesday night, playing in an advanced midfield role, alongside Alan Browne and behind Troy Parrott.

He created seven chances on the night, the most of anyone on the pitch, which is something that has been consistent in every game so far this season.

Another Man of the Match display by Robbie Brady tonight 🇮🇪⚽️🔥 🔥 SEVEN chances created (most of any player) ⚔️ Three tackles won (most of any player) 🏹 Three accurate long balls 💪 5/7 ground duals won 🫡 5/5 aerial duals won 🔫 2 shots Recall him Bossman! 🇮🇪#COYBIG pic.twitter.com/75poXRt7Z7 — Kenny's Kids (@KennysKids) August 16, 2022

In fact, when it comes to chances created, there aren’t many in the league who have made more goalscoring opportunities than the Dubliner.

Robbie Brady Ireland return?

While Kenny is definitely building a promising Ireland team based on young talent, an attacking midfielder who can unlock a defence is something he is missing.

Jamie McGrath has done it well at times, as has Jason Knight, but there is definitely a place for Brady in the team, especially when he is in this sort of form.

He has a magnificent strike, and his wand of a left foot could also provide a threat from set-pieces if Ireland were chasing a goal.

With some big Nations League games approaching, all Brady needs to do is stay fit and he will surely be back in the fray.

