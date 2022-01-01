Rio Ferdinand criticises use of VAR in Arsenal vs Man City

He and Peter Walton clashed on Saturday afternoon.

Rio Ferdinand criticised the use of VAR and the refereeing performance in general during Arsenal’s loss to Manchester City on Saturday.

City won the game 2-1, but it was what the referees did that stole the show in the eventful game.

In the first half, Arsenal’s Martin Odegaard felt as though he should have had a penalty when he collided with Ederson, who didn’t appear to get any of the ball in the challenge.

Stuart Atwell didn’t point to the spot, and VAR didn’t deem it a clear and obvious error from the referee, so there was no intervention.

In the second half, after Arsenal took the lead, City were awarded a penalty after VAR intervened on a Granit Xhaka challenge on Bernardo Silva.

Silva appeared to throw himself to the ground, but only after Xhaka pulled his jersey and there was a definite bump of the two players’ legs.

To add insult to injury, Arsenal defender Gabriel was then sent off just minutes later, with Rodri scoring the winner for City in injury time.

Rio Ferdinand VAR debate

After the game, the BT Studio discussed VAR at length, with Ferdinand clashing with Peter Walton about how it was implemented on Saturday.

Ferdinand and Joleon Lescott asked Walton to clearly explain why VAR intervened with the City penalty, and not for Arsenal.

Walton said that it was to do with the jersey pull from Xhaka being obvious, and that one would have had to slow down the game a number of times to see that Ederson didn’t get the ball.

When Ferdinand made the point that that is what VAR is there for, Walton disagreed, insisting it was brought in to get rid of ‘hand of god’ type situations.

Ferdinand said: “At the moment, VAR is inconsistent with the way they come in. You can’t have, we’ll look at one and not the other.”

Ferdinand at one point told Walton that he was confused by what the former referee was saying, to which he replied: “Don’t be confused. This is what the clubs signed up for.”

BT’s presenter Jake Humphrey also wondered why Arsenal were not awarded the penalty, clearly not on Walton’s side.

Foot not ball? Pen? Clear and obvious? I don’t know anymore… pic.twitter.com/o4pYTxA1Y4 — Jake Humphrey (@mrjakehumphrey) January 1, 2022

