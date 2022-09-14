Rio Ferdinand rubbishes “blasphemy” over Spurs squad selection

He accused Spurs fans of double standards.

Rio Ferdinand has rubbished the “blasphemy” over Spurs’ squad selection, with Heung-Min Son coming under real pressure from the club’s fans.

There have been increased calls for Son to be dropped out of the Spurs team recently, as the winger is yet to score a goal this season.

He started the Champions League game against Sporting on Tuesday night, but again didn’t have the desired effect, failing to hit the target for Antonio Conte’s side.

With Dejan Kulusevski, many have suggested that Conte rearranges the team and leaves Son out, which Ferdinand described as “blasphemy”.

Rio Ferdinand on Heung-Min Son

Speaking on Tuesday, he said: “He was the Golden Boot winner last season, joint top goalscorer with Mo Salah. We’re six Premier League games in, a couple of Champions League games… and they’re asking for him to be dropped?

“Were they asking for Harry Kane to be dropped when he didn’t score in August all those times?

“For me, if I’m taking a player out of the Spurs team, [deciding between] him or Harry Kane would be the flip of a coin. He’s a top, top player.”

Michael Owen then discussed the fact that Son is actually creating more chances this season, on average, than he ever has in a Spurs jersey.

Should Son Heung-min be left out of Spurs' starting lineup? 🤔 "Blasphemy" ❌@rioferdy5 and @themichaelowen talk about Spurs' forwards ⚽️#UCLTONIGHT pic.twitter.com/8AWHWNeFuU — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) September 13, 2022

Son at Spurs

The calls for Son to be dropped at Spurs have grown ever since Conte signed Richarlison from Everton in the summer.

While Son was one of the league’s best performers last season, Spurs now have a squad good enough to give him a rest for a game or two if needs be.

However, Conte recently said that he is not at all concerned by Son’s form, and that he is sure he will get back to scoring goals sooner rather than later. More on that here.

