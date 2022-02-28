Rio Ferdinand discusses whether Man United are better without Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

A complicated situation.

Rio Ferdinand has discussed whether Manchester United are better without Ole Gunnar Solskjaer or since Ralf Rangnick has joined the club.

Solskjaer was sacked in November after a terrible run of form, that saw United embarrassed by Liverpool and Manchester City, before a demolition at Watford.

Based on games played since Rangnick has joined the club, United would find themselves in second place in the league table, but they have also failed to win a number of games that they should have.

Most recently they drew at home to Watford, in a match that could prove to be a disaster for their Champions League hopes.

Ferdinand was asked about whether he felt United were better with or without Solskjaer, and he explained the situation is more complex than that.

Rio Ferdinand on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ralf Rangnick

Speaking about who had United in a better place, he said: “You’re none the wiser. I feel we’re none the wiser. The problem I have is that Ralf has come in, but they’re going to have to change it again to someone else’s style of football.

“If he was to come in to continue being the manager then you could kind of get behind it. But I’m thinking there’s going to be someone else, I don’t see him being a long-term manager at all.

“There’s going to be another new way of playing, a new style to implement. Then there’s keeping players and getting rid of players. There’s a whole load of stuff to do.”

He then said the words that no United fan will want to hear, and that the club should write off at least two years from a trophies perspective, to focus on the rebuilding of the squad.

The favourite to take over at United this summer is currently Marucio Pochettino, though Ajax boss Erik ten Hag is also heavily linked with the job.

