Man United star allegedly punched Dirk Kuyt in Evra/Suarez tunnel incident

“I don’t know if it was planned, because Vidic wasn’t in the squad, but he was already in the tunnel…”

Stewart Downing has alleged that Rio Ferdinand punched Dirk Kuyt in the tunnel at Old Trafford, during a scuffle between Patrice Evra and Luis Suarez.

The former Liverpool winger told the story of the first time Evra and Suarez played against each other after the latter was found to have racially abused the Frenchman on the pitch.

He said that before the game, Suarez assured his Liverpool teammates that he would shake Evra’s hand, but for one reason or another, didn’t do so.

Downing said that the animosity between the two teams led to a scuffle in the tunnel at half-time, which he believes could have been planned by the United players.

Stewart Downing on Rio Ferdinand punch

Speaking on a recent episode of the Under The Cosh podcast, he said: “What didn’t help is that he (Suarez) said he was going to shake his hand at Old Trafford, and he went on his pitch and didn’t do it.

“Stuff was going back and forward, and then just before half-time, the ball lands to him near the dugout and he just blasts the ball at the Man United bench. Just blasted it straight at them.

“Then we go into the tunnel and it all just kicked off. I don’t know if it was planned, because (Nemanja) Vidic wasn’t in the squad, but he was already in the tunnel…

“It was just kicking off. You saw (Wayne) Rooney coming in the back, but he was trying to break it up. Pepe Reina got involved.

“I’m sure Rio clocked Kuyt on the sly, on the cheek. When Kuyt wasn’t looking, Ferdinand clocked him. And Kuyt was like ‘I’m going to kill him’.”

Rio Ferdinand on Suarez/Evra incident

In the past, Ferdinand praised Jamie Carragher for apologising and saying that the club got it wrong when they came out in support of Suarez, but he still wanted Liverpool as a whole to do more.

He said: “But I think it is bigger than Jamie Carragher. It is the club. Liverpool let themselves down that day by wearing t-shirts in support of someone who had been accused of racist language. Eight years on and still the apology hasn’t come from Liverpool.

“It is not a t-shirt that is going to change it, it is education.”

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: dirk kuyt, Luis Suarez, patrice evra, rio ferdinand