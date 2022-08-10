Rio Ferdinand on why he “hated” Mario Balotelli

Balotelli was one of three Liverpool forwards that he hated.

Rio Ferdinand has discussed why he hated Mario Balotelli, and two other Liverpool forwards.

Ferdinand was speaking recently on his YouTube channel, Vibe With Five, where he discussed his time as a player and how much he disliked certain Liverpool strikers.

He said that he also had issues with Luis Suarez and Fernando Torres, with the latter leaving him with stitches in his foot after a nasty collision.

While he did hate Balotelli at one point, he said that the two have a good relationship with each other now.

Rio Ferdinand on Mario Balotelli

He said: “I hated him. He did a couple of things I didn’t like with the fans and I thought he was rude. But I chat with him now, lovely geezer. It’s mad because I’d see him after and it would only be respectful. In the games, in the end I respected it, he was an animal on the pitch.

“I didn’t like Suarez, didn’t like Torres. He stamped on my foot one time when the ball was up the other end, stitches in my foot. I was playing, the ball was in the other end, we had some tussles. He was game trust me. The ball went out at the other end and he just stamped on my foot and there was no ball about anywhere.”

The tackle from Torres has left Ferdinand with a permanent scar on his foot, and he didn’t have too many kind words to say about the Spaniard.

Mario Balotelli

While Ferdinand has retired, Balotelli is currently playing for Adana Demirspor, and is still only 31 years of age.

In fact, in a recent interview, Balotelli said that his main career goal is to try and get back into Roberto Mancini’s Italy squad. More on that here.

