Rio Ferdinand asks Marcus Rashford about new celebration

Rio Ferdinand has revealed what he learned when he asked Marcus Rashford about his new celebration.

Since the World Cup, Rashford has arguably been the most in-form footballer in the world, with the Manchester United forward seemingly unplayable at the minute.

Rashford has began doing a new goal celebration to coincide with his excellent form, with the 25-year-old pointing towards his temple each time he scores.

Marcus Rashford doing HIS celebration. pic.twitter.com/HAmowdhPXN — Morgan (@utdscope) February 19, 2023

Rio Ferdinand on Marcus Rashford celebration

Ferdinand recently visited Man United’s training ground, where he felt compelled to ask Rashford about his new celebration.

He said: “But the celebration, it’s mentality. That’s nice, innit? Simple. But it’s just travelled massively. Everyone round the world is doing it now. All the young kids scoring goals, that’s the impact Rashford has had.”

Speaking about Rashford in general, Ferdinand said: “Seeing Marcus just smiling – I’ve said this so many times – just seeing him smile, there’s a different vibe about him.

“He’s enjoying himself, there’s a spring in his step. I had a nice chat, it was nice. Nice vibes in the place.”

Much has been made about Rashford’s celebration since he started doing it, with Rashford clearly explaining to Ferdinand that it is to show that his mentality couldn’t be better at present.

While Ruben Neves can definitely say he did it before Rashford, there is no doubt that it has been popularised by the Man United forward, as it has appeared across a number of sports in the past few weeks, including cricket and tennis.

Bukayo Saka did the celebration after he scored a beautiful goal against Man United a few weeks ago, not long after Rashford did it in the same game.

Neves is the second to seemingly respond to Rashford doing the celebration, after Nicklas Bendtner also took issue with it. More on that here.

